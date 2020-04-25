TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Boeing comprises about 0.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,871,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,077,144. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

