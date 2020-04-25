TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877,029 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $169,705,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $27,298,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1,157.6% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,433,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

BILI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

