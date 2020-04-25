TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

