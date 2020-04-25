TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,219,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.