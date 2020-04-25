TEAM (TokenStars) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $324,607.30 and approximately $15,236.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004497 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

