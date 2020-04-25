Terracoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $355.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $965,538.24 and $355.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,578.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.03176221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00708636 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

