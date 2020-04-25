Tesla’s (TSLA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $525.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

TSLA opened at $725.15 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

