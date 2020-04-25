Tether (USDT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Tether has a total market cap of $6.38 billion and $45.76 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Trade By Trade and Kraken. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.02564886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00214729 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BtcTurk, ChaoEX, TDAX, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, OOOBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, QBTC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Poloniex, Binance, Gate.io, UEX, Bittrex, Bibox, FCoin, IDCM, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, ABCC, Bitfinex, HitBTC, EXX, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Coinut, ZB.COM, LBank, Bit-Z, Exmo, MBAex, Kraken, TOPBTC, BigONE, CoinTiger, BitMart, IDAX, BTC-Alpha and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

