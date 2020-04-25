Thar Token (THAR) Market Cap Reaches $17,551.10

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $17,551.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

