THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Coinrail and LATOKEN. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.58 million and $6,012.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

