Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.94 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $109,020.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

