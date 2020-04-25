THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit, WazirX and OKEx. THETA has a market capitalization of $93.30 million and $5.58 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.04492141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013300 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, Gate.io, Huobi, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

