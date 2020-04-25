Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

