THORChain Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $147,774.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

