Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,410.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $35,553.95 and $46,410.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00590558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 395.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

