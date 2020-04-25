ThoreCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $127.83 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $127.83 million and approximately $28,146.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,474.61 or 0.19411218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.