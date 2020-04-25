ThoreNext (THX) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $42.44 million and $4,673.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00025795 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

