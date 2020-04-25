Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,680 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,864,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $294.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

