Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,942 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.