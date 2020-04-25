Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

