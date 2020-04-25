Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.02. 3,284,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

