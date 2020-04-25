Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $31.68 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.04505537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

