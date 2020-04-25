Tidex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $438.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $438.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

