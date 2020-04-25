TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $390,797.84

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $390,797.84 and $3.94 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.02222354 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00274311 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

