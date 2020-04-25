Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

