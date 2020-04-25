TokenClub Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One TokenClub token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $1.88 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,685,873 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

