TOP (TOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,623.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $5.31 million and $84,623.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

