Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,695 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 953,202 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

