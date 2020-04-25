Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.50. 50,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.