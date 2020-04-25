Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport accounts for approximately 3.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter valued at $7,311,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000.

NYSE ETV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

