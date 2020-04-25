Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after acquiring an additional 344,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 716,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $63.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

