Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. International Paper accounts for 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 604,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 462,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

