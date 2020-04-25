Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,889.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $10,835.34 and approximately $12,889.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.