Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

TSCO traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,941. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

