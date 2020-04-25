TRAXIA (TM2) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $39,947.53 and $19.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

