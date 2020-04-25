Trias (TRY) Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $1.87 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias' official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

