TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) versus E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC) Head to Head Comparison

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and E*TRADE Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 2.96 $955.00 million $4.03 9.59

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E*TRADE Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRINITY BK N A/SH and E*TRADE Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 0 12 1 0 2.08

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus price target of $44.12, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Profitability

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial 29.81% 15.74% 1.53%

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRINITY BK N A/SH Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

