Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,550. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

