TRON (TRX) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $934.20 million and $1.48 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, YoBit and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.02564886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00214729 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Livecoin, BitForex, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, OEX, Bitbns, Mercatox, Neraex, YoBit, WazirX, CoinEx, Coindeal, Rfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene, DDEX, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Liqui, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Zebpay, IDCM, Coinrail, Exrates, IDAX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Ovis, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bibox, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Tidex, Tokenomy, Kryptono, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Indodax, CoinEgg, Binance, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Liquid, HitBTC, BitFlip, Bit-Z, LBank, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Allcoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

