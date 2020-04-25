TrueDeck Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $136,660.76 and approximately $13,003.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.02594808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

