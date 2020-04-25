Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $131,406.30 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a total market cap of $131,406.30 and $14,673.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.02594808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

