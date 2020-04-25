TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $131.72 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $131.72 million and approximately $447.99 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013244 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02577575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00214870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 131,626,094 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Kuna, WazirX, Koinex, Binance, Zebpay, HBUS, IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitso and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

