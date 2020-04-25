TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $291.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $105,034.54 and approximately $291.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019950 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.02168243 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

