TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 4.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

