Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

