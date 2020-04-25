Tufton Capital Management Has $5.32 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 33,931,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

