Tufton Capital Management Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

