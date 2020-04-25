Tufton Capital Management Purchases 9,026 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,334. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.