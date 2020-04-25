U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HADAX and DDEX. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $739,743.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

