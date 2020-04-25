Ubiq Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,797.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

